Lady Hornets win eighth straight

January 9, 2020-The #16 Lady Hornets shot a season high .519 from the field on the way to a 79-66 win over Northwest Missouri on Thursday night in White Auditorium. It is the most points scored against the Bearcats, who entered the game ranked sixth in the nation in scoring defense, this season.

Northwest scored the first two points of the game. Emporia State scored the next six points on three-pointers by Tre’Zure Jobe and Daley Handy and never trailed in the game. The Lady Hornets hit five three-pointers in the opening ten minutes and led 21-15 after one.

The Bearcats were within five points with midway through the second quarter when the Fredricka Sheats scored four straight from the free throw line and Handy hit one to give the Lady Hornets a 37-27 lead with 2:26 left in the half. Emporia State would take a 37-32 lead to the locker rooms as Northwest scored the final five points of the half.

The Lady Hornets pushed the lead back to double digits at 44-34 with 7:30 left in the third on a Mollie Mounsey fast break bucket. The Bearcats used a 9-2 run to cut the lead to 46-43 with 5:01 remaining in the period. Jobe, Kali Martin and Morgan Laudan then combined for a 6-0 run to push the Lady Hornet lead back to nine points with 3:02 left in the quarter. Martin drilled a three-pointer with six seconds left to send Emporia State into the fourth quarter with a 59-51 lead.

Mounsey scored an old fashioned three-point play to open the fourth quarter and give the Lady Hornets their biggest lead to that point at 62-51. The Bearcats scored the next eight points to pull back within three with 6:54 left and force an Emporia State timeout. Jobe scored on a fast break to break the run at 8-0 and then scored again to give the Hornets a 66-59 lead with 5:53 left. Northwest got two free throws from Jayna Green to make it a five point game but Handy answered with a three-pointer to give Emporia State a 69-61 lead with 3:34 remaining. The lead stayed between seven and 13 the rest of the way with Emporia State hitting four of six from the charity stripe in the last minute for the final score of 79-66.

Tre’Zure Jobe led Emporia State with 26 points and was joined in double figures by Mollie Mounsey and Morgan Laudan with 15 each and Kali Martin with ten points. Laudan added six rebounds and five steals while Jobe dished seven assists as well.

The Lady Hornets, now 11-2 overall and 4-0 in the MIAA are back in action on Saturday, January 11 when they play host to 12-2 Missouri Western who is half a game back in the MIAA standings at 4-1. Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. The 2010 Lady Hornet team will be recognized at half-time for the ten year reunion of their national championship.

Courtesy: ESU Athletics