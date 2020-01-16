Lady Hornets win streak snapped vs. Fort Hays

January 15, 2020-Fort Hays State hit 12 of 14 shots in a 13 minute span at the end of the first half to take control as the #13 Tigers defeated the #15 Lady Hornets 87-55 on Wednesday night in Hays, Kan.

Emporia State led 6-4 on a Mollie Mounsey three-pointer with 6:27 left in the first when Fort Hays State went on an 8-0 run to take a 12-6 lead. Fredricka Sheats broke the run with a put back at the 2:19 mark but the Tigers connect on their final three shots of the quarter to lead 18-11 after the first ten minutes.

Fort Hays State would go eight of ten from the field in the second quarter, including a four of five performance from beyond the arc, to take a 38-21 lead into the locker room. The Tigers were 16 of 26 from the field in the first half while the Lady Hornets connected on just eight of 28 from the field.

Emporia State would cut the lead to 13 points with 8:22 left in the third on an old-fashioned three-point play by Kali Martin. Fort Hays State used a 15-1 run to go up 59-30 with 3:42 left in the third quarter.

The Lady Hornets would shoot just four of 22 (.182) in the fourth quarter as the Tigers lead reached 87-50 with 1:00 left before settling for the 87-55 victory.

Mollie Mounsey led Emporia State with a career high 23 points with seven three-pointers. She was joined in double figures by Fredricka Sheats with 11 points.

The Lady Hornets will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Neb.-Kearney. Tip-off from the Health and Sports Center in Kearney, Neb. is set for 2:00 p.m.

Courtesy: ESU Athletics