Long wait to play nearly over for Emporia State Football

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s been over 500 days since the Emporia State football team played a game. That will change on Saturday. The Hornets face off with Southeastern Oklahoma for a scrimmage at noon.

“Man, it’s got me smiling right now. Words can’t explain it,” says Emporia State wide receiver Corey Thomas. “We waited a long time. In the fall it was seven games and then it was four games and then it was no games, so we’re just excited to play.”

Emporia State head coach Garin Higgins added, “It’s a reward for our players. They’ve had to endure a lot from the fall not being able to play games and our guys have really done a great job.”