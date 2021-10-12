MIAA MEDIA DAY: Hornets return Turner, add new weapons

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Emporia State head coach Craig Doty addressed the media in Kansas City on Tuesday, alongside Jumah’Ri Turner and Mason Thiessen.

Emporia State basketball is looking to build off an 11-12 season last year.

The return of last year’s leading scorer Jumah’Ri Turner is a big boost for the Hornets.

“When you get a call in early August that your returning All-Conference player who averaged 19 points per game wants to come back you get pretty excited about it,” head coach Craig Doty said.

“He’s a huge piece for us. I mean, he leads us. He pushes us. He holds us accountable,” center Mason Thiessen said. “Any time you can have a guy like that back in the locker room it’s a good thing.”

They’ve also added another player who fans can expect to show up on the score sheet quite often.

“Tray Buchanan is a very gifted scorer,” Doty said. “Both [Turner and Buchanan] are very gifted.”

Those two guards will stand out, but Coach Doty wants a solid contribution from the post as well.

“We expect to have more points per game from our center position than any other team in the league,” Doty said.

After limited fans last year, they’re excited to have the ESU faithful back in White Auditorium.

“Just that game day environment… which is one of the things that makes college basketball really special,” Doty said.

As for where the Hornets might finish…

“Definitely higher than we’re ranked preseason coming into this season,” Turner said. “The sky is the limit for this group of guys. I believe that we can accomplish a lot of things this year… we’re going to put on show for you guys this year though for sure.”