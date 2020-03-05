Mounsey leads Lady Hornets to MIAA semifinals

March 5, 2020-The Lady Hornets got off to a strong start to the MIAA Tournament with an 80-52 victory over Northwest Missouri on Thursday afternoon at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Bearcats scored the first points of the game and trailed 5-4 when Tre’Zure Jobe jump started a 16-2 run as the Lady Hornets led 21-6 with 2:41 left in the quarter. Jobe and Mollie Mounsey combined for 17 points in the quarter as Emporia State led 21-9 after one.

The Lady Hornets doubled up the Bearcats 34-17 with 2:45 left in the half when Mounsey grabbed a rebound and went coast to coast for the last of her six straight points for Emporia State. The Lady Hornets would take a 38-25 lead to the locker rooms.

Jobe and Mounsey combined for 19 points as the Lady Hornets led 60-41 on Kali Martin’s buzzer beating lay-up at the end of the third quarter.

Four different Lady Hornets scored during an 8-0 run that gave Emporia State a 72-46 lead with 4:36 left in the game. Their largest lead of the game would come with 1:45 left on Karsen Schultz’s three-pointer with 1:45 left and would be the final score of the game.

Mollie Mounsey led all scorers with a career high 30 points and added eight rebounds and three assists. Tre’Zure Jobe had 24 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals. They were joined in double figures by Morgan Laudan with 11 points while Fredricka Sheats led Emporia State with a career high ten rebounds.

The Lady Hornets will play either Neb.-Kearney or Missouri Western at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in Municipal Auditorium.

NOTES

Mollie Mounsey (30) and Tre’Zure Jobe (24) combined for 54 points, the second best combined scoring efforts by teammates in MIAA Tournament history.

Mollie Mounsey’s 30 points is tied for eighth on the MIAA Tournament individual single game scoring list.

With six assists Tre’Zure Jobe now has 97 and has moved past Cassondra Boston (94 assists in 2006-07) for third on the Lady Hornets freshman assist list.

The Lady Hornets are now 45-15 (.750) all-time in MIAA Tournament play.

The Lady Hornets have advanced to the MIAA Semifinals for the 21st time in school history and their 20 quarterfinal wins are the most in MIAA Tournament history.

Courtesy: ESU Athletics