No. 11 Lady Hornets roll past Rogers State 85-62

CLAREMORE, Okla. (KSNT) — The Emporia State women’s basketball team cruised to victory Monday night taking it to Rogers State 85-62. The Lady Hornets now sit at 4-1 on the season.

85 Lady Hornets

62 Hillcats

After three quarters of close basketball, the Lady Hornets pulled away in the fourth quarter after going on a 16-2 run and extending their lead.

Emporia State’s backcourt made up of redshirt sophomore guard Tre’Zure Jobe and senior guard Kali Martin combined for 43 points. Senior forward Daley Handy added a career-high 17 points and senior guard Fredricka Sheats recorded 12 points.

The Lady Hornets will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7 as they travel to St. Joseph, Mo. to face off with Missouri Western.