EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball hosted Pittsburg State in an MIAA double-header Thursday night.

Neither Hornet team could get the win as the regular season comes toward the end. The Emporia State men fell 68-67, and the women fell 70-60.

Men’s Recap:

Emporia State (20-7, 14-7) came into Thursday night riding a three-game winning streak.

The game started close. The Hornets took an 8-6 lead four minutes in. The Gorillas followed with a 16-4 run to find a double-digit lead midway through the half.

Down 12, Emporia State went on a 7-0 run to cut its deficit to five with six minutes before halftime. A Gage McGuire layup with 2:36 remaining pulled the Hornets within one point.

Pitt State caught fire during the next minute, ending the half on an 8-0 run, taking a 42-33 lead into the locker room.

The start of the second half was back-and-forth, with the Gorillas maintaining a nine-point lead with 11 minutes to play. Free throws and jump shots made the lead just three points three minutes later.

Kaden Evans made an and-one layup with two minutes to play to give Emporia State a 65-64 lead; its first lead since the score was 8-6.

Both teams scored in the final minute, with Pitt State getting the final possession down one. A layup from the Gorillas with three seconds to go ended hope for the Hornets, as Emporia State fell 68-67.

Alijah Comithier led the Hornets in scoring with 22. Owen Long had 21.

Women’s Recap:

The Lady Hornets (13-14, 8-13) came into Thursday’s matchup off back-to-back losses.

Emporia State started slow against the Gorillas. Pitt State jumped to a 9-0 run. Through a quarter of play, it led 22-9.

Emporia State played equal basketball in the second quarter. Down 19 with a minute before halftime, a Sidney Tinner layup and Faith Paramore 3-pointer pulled the Hornets within 14 at the break.

The Gorillas started the second half on a 13-2 run, expanding their lead to 25 points. Better Hornet defense throughout the rest of third cut the deficit to 20 points with a quarter to play.

Five points from Tre’Zure Jobe and a layup from Victoria Price quickly cut Pitt State’s lead to 13 with eight minutes left. The Gorillas responded with six-straight points to bump their lead back to 19.

The Hornets nailed shots down the stretch, but the Gorillas’ lead was too much to overcome. After four quarters of play, Emporia State fell 70-60.

Jobe led the Hornets with 20 points and seven assists. Price added 11 points. Paramore provided nine points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Emporia State hosts Washburn on Saturday in both teams’ regular-season finale.