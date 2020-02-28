Riverhawks down Hornets

February 27, 2020-Emporia State cut a 19 point first half lead down to eight to start the second half but could not overcome 57.9% shooting from Northeastern State in a 93-76 loss on Thursday night in White Auditorium.

Starting four freshmen for the second straight game, the Hornets led 9-8 with 17:12 left in the first half when the RiverHawks went on a 20-3 run to take a 16 point lead with 11:31 left. The lead reached 19 points with 4:52 left before Emporia State went on a 9-2 run to pull within 12 points on a Justin Williams three-pointer with 3:11 left. Keyon Thomas hit a three pointer at the buzzer to pull the Hornets within 11 at the break.

Duncan Fort hit a three pointer on the opening possession of the second half to get the deficit to single digits. After the RiverHawks went back up by 12 Fort hit another three to make it 47-38 with 18:12 left. Northeastern State then went on an 11-0 run to take a 58-38 lead with 15:29 remaining. They would push the lead to as many as 25 before settling for the 93-76 win.

Emporia State had four players in double figures with Keyon Thomas and Justin Williams each netting 16 points. Zac Owens added 13 and Jumah’Ri Turner 11 points.

The Hornets, who are mathematically eliminated from the MIAA Tournament, will play their final game of the season on Saturday against #17 Rogers State. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m.

NOTES:

Keyon Thomas became the sixth Hornet freshman to eclipse 300 points in a season. He now has 308 points and needs 15 points to tie Wes Book (323 points in 2004-05) for fifth on the Emporia State freshman scoring list.