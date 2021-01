CLAREMORE, Okla. (KSNT) — Rogers State hit a season-high 15 three-pointers in way of a 75-60 win over the Emporia State men Monday night.

Two Hornets finished in double-digits with sophomore forward Gage McGuire dropping 18 points and graduate-senior guard Austin Downing scoring 10 points. Rogers State had five players in double-figures.

The Hornets will travel to St. Joseph on Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. to face off with Missouri Western.