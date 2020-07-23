Three Emporia State student athletes test positive for coronavirus

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State athletics has confirmed that three student-athletes tested positive for coronavirus during the universities second round of testing.

All three individuals were reported to be asymptomatic and had not begun the voluntary summer conditioning program. These were the only positive tests out of 86 student-athletes and staff who have been tested within the Emporia State athletic department’s program.

Emporia State says they will take into consideration guidance from the CDC, State of Kansas, Lyon County, and their university to handle the positive tests.

“Just based on the numbers across the country, we assumed there would probably be some positive results during our testing,” said Emporia State Director of Athletics Kent Weiser. “We have and will continue to follow the procedures in place to allow our student athletes to return to training.”