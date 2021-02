EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State Athletics said the men’s basketball game against Northeastern State scheduled for Thursday is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the RiverHawks program.

The game will be made up at a later date, according to Emporia State.

The women’s game scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday is still on.

Emporia State said Saturday’s games against Rogers State aren’t affected.