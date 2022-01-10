Tray Buchanan named MIAA Player of the Week for 3rd time

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Tray Buchanan was named the MIAA Player of the Week for the third time this season on Monday.

Buchanan leads the country in scoring at the division two level with 27.4 points per game. Buchanan had 27 points at Lincoln last week and 33 at Central Missouri. Both games resulted in road wins for the Hornets.

In their last game, he also hit a career high six three-pointers and tied his career high with six assists in 31 minutes as the Hornets recorded their largest margin of victory over the Mules in school history.

Buchanan has now scored 30 points or more in four games this season. He has scored at least 20 points in 11 straight games, the longest such streak by a Hornet since Ryan Sprecker scored at least 20 in the first 15 games of the 1988-89 season. He has led Emporia State to their best record after 15 games since going 12-3 in the 2008-09 season.

The Hornets are back on the court on Thursday, Jan. 13 at Pittsburg State.