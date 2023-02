EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State guard Tre’Zure Jobe joins an elite and rare club of Lady Hornet women’s basketball players.

With 34 points against UCM on Thursday night, Jobe passed 2,000 career points. She’s just the third Lady Hornet to pass the milestone.

Jobe passed Kelly Moten for third in all-time scoring on Feb. 4.