Two ESU cross country runners ready for national championships

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State cross country is sending two runners to the national cross country meet in Tampa, Florida.

Matthew Maki for the men’s team, and Jenna Ramsey on the women’s side are excited to compete on the national level.

“Coach said there’s dream it, believe it and achieve it,” said Maki. “When I was a freshman in college I always dreamed of it. Then sophomore year I kind of had a little bit of a break out season so I started believing it, and then it’s kind of nice as a senior that I’ve achieved that.”

Ramsey finished 4th in the Hornets regional meet, running 20:54.68 in the women’s 6k. Maki was 8th in the men’s 10k, running 30:03.09.

“It feels incredible. It makes all the hard work, long hours and many miles and just the soreness I felt in the mornings a lot just feel worth it,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey says she’s looking forward to the opportunity to compete with some of the nations best. Maki said he has his eyes on a top-40 finish in hopes of getting the All-American title. It’s the first time since 2002 that Emporia State is sending a runner on both the men’s and women’s side to the national meet.

“It’s year round…the distance runners are the only team that are in season all year,” said Coach Mark Stanbrough. “It just takes a tremendous amount of work to get to this stage of the season and they’ve put in the work and now they’re reaping the rewards.”

The national meet will be held in St. Leo, Florida on Saturday, Nov. 20.