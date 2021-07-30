With 0 players in transfer portal, Emporia State football defies norm

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The term “transfer portal” has become a household phrase. It’s not uncommon for players to be unhappy at one school and leave to play somewhere else.

That’s not the case with Emporia State football, though. Over the last year, over 100 football players in the MIAA conference have entered the transfer portal. The number from Emporia State? Zero.

“You’d think you’d have just one or two guys that may be just an oddball, that didn’t necessarily feel like they were getting the playing time or whatever, but none,” said star linebacker Jace Mcdown.

Two words the Hornets use a lot are family and culture. Those two things are why players buy into their athletics department.

“Culture and family both at Emporia State are huge. That’s one reason why, the biggest reason why I came to Emporia State,” said offensive lineman Hayden Reed.

“The family component in Emporia is the reason I’m here, the reason I haven’t left and I think it;’s the reason everyone comes here is the family,” said offensive lineman Miles Wade.

Head Coach Garin Higgins says this culture is something they’ve been building for some time now.

“To get that culture the way you want it’s all about all the players that have come before some of these guys and how they bought into the culture and how they believed in what we were doing. It just kind of filtered down,” said Higgins.

The current players are doing their part to make sure this tradition continues.

“Anytime we have a visit I try to go up there and talk to the guys or host someone or do all I can to recruit because I know that’s how I felt. That’s kind of been my goal is leave the place better than I found it whether that’s wins or that’s just the culture in general,” said McDown.

“I do my best to show that to the other players like hey- culture- this is something we take serious. Our culture as a team and program as a school we take that serious,” said Reed.