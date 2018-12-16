Emporia State men fall in high scoring affair at Rockhurst

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the second straight game the Emporia State men allowed a team to shoot over 60% in the second half as the Hornets fell 95-90 at Rockhurst on Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Mo.



The teams played even over the first three minutes before Emporia State got back to back three-pointers from Justin Washington and Sawyer Glick to take a 12-6 lead with 16:21 left in the half. The Hawks battled back to within a point before the Hornets rolled off seven straight to go up 19-11 with 13:59 left.



Emporia State would use an 11-4 run to take their biggest lead of the day at 39-22 on a three-pointer from Kooper Glick with 4:29 left in the half. The Hornets had a 46-30 lead with 1:13 left in the half but the Hawks were able to grab some momentum by scoring the final five points of the half.



Rockhurst extended the run to seven points on a Tyler Garrett layup with 19:02 left in the second half to pull within nine points. Duncan Fort hit a three-pointer for the Hornets to break the run and Malik Hluchoweckyj added a layup to push the lead back to 51-37 with 17:10 left. The Hawks used a 14-2 run to pull within 53-51 with 12:39 remaining. A free throw from Fort and an old-fashioned three-point play by Hluchoweckyj put the Hornets back up by six but the Hawks responded with an 11-2 run to take a 62-60 lead with 9:23 left.



Julius Jackson hit a three-pointer to give the Hornets the lead at 63-62 with 9:08 left and the teams stayed within one possession until the final media timeout. Nick Volz put Rockhurst up two possessions with a pair of free throws out of the under four timeout and then Eddie Muench hit a three-pointer to make it 85-77 with 3:15 remaining. Fort hit two free throws with 35.4 seconds left to cut the lead to 91-87 but the Hawks hit four of four free throws in the final 29.2 seconds to secure teh win.



Justin Washington had a career high 18 points, with 15 coming in the first half, and eight rebounds for Emporia State. He was joined in double figures by Kooper Glick, Malik Hluchoweckyj and Julius Jackson with 16 points each.



The Hornets will wrap up the pre-Christmas part of their schedule on Wednesday, December 19 against McPherson. Tip-off in White Auditorium is set for 7:00 p.m.