Emporia State men's basketball falls at Newman in non-conference action

Emporia State cut a 12 point deficit down to two but could not complete the comeback in a 68-58 loss at Newman on Saturday afternoon in Wichita, Kan.



Both teams struggled to score early with the first field goal coming with 16:01 left in the half. The Hornets led 6-5 with 12:53 left on a put back by Aaron McGee but the Jets would then go on an 8-3 run to take the lead for good. Marshawn Blackmon scored the last of his 19 first half points with 32 seconds left to give Newman a 37-25 lead. Sawyer Glick hit a free throw and Hassan Thomas got a put back at the buzzer to cut the deficit to nine at the break.



A pair of Kooper Glick free throws capped a 10-2 run and pulled the Hornets within 42-40 with 12:58 remaining. Two more free throws from Sawyer Glick kept Emporia State within 46-44 with 11:26 left when Newman went on an 12-2 run to push the lead back to double digits. The Hornets would not get the deficit below ten the rest of the way as they fell 68-58.



Kooper Glick had 17 points while Justin Washington had 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench. They were the only Hornets in double figures although Aaron McGee had eight points and ten rebounds.



The Hornets are back in action on Monday night when they entertain St. Mary's. Tip-off for the home opener in White Auditorium is set for 7:00 p.m.