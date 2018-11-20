Emporia State men's basketball rolls to 55 points win over Saint Mary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

November 19, 2018-The Emporia State men had five players in double figures as they rolled to their highest point total in a decade with a 119-64 win over Saint Mary on Monday night in White Auditorium. It is the most points scored by the Hornets since they had 124 in a four overtime loss to Midwestern State in 2007.



Saint Mary trailed 13-11 with 14:36 remaining in the first half when Emporia State went on a 13-2 run to go up by 13 points with 10:58 left. The Spires would cut the lead to single digits with 5:58 left but the Hornets finished the half on a 16-3 run to take a 51-29 lead into the locker rooms.



Emporia State went up 30 on a fast break layup by Sawyer Glick with 15:21 left in the game. A 12-3 run gave the Hornets their first 40 point lead with 8:27 remaining and they closed the game on an 11-0 run to make the final score 119-64.



As a team the Hornets shot .532 from the field and were 14 of 29 from behind the three-point line. Kooper Glick had 20 points on six of eight shooting from the field and Hassan Thomas added 19 points. Sawyer Glick hit four three-pointers and finished with 16 points while Justin Washington had 14 and Julius Jackson scored 13 in his Hornet debut.



The Hornets will be back in action on Saturday, November 24 against Bethel. Tip-off from Slaymaker Court in White Auditorium is set for 7:30 p.m.



NOTES

This was the first time the Hornets have scored 100 points in a game in exactly two years, since a 103-56 win over Kansas Christian on November 19, 2016.

The 119 points are the most by Emporia State since they scored 124 in a 127-124 four overtime loss at Midwestern State on Deember 20, 2007.

The 14 three-pointers are the most by a Hornet team since they hit 15 in last year's season opener against Sioux Falls on November 10, 2017.