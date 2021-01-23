Emporia State men’s basketball upsets 7th ranked Washburn

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT)- Emporia State basketball completed a massive upset over rival Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle, 91-74.

Washburn came into Saturday’s game 10-1 overall and ranked 7th in the country. Emporia State, on the other hand, came in 6-6 and suffered double-digit losses in both of their previous two games.

None of that mattered on Saturday. Emporia State came out with energy and poise, in their attempt to compete with one of the best division two teams in the country.

The game was back and forth the entire first half, and consisted of lots of scoring from both sides. After ESU took their biggest lead of the first half at 25-18, Washburn went on a 8-0 run to regain the lead at 26-25.

The game was locked up at 43 at halftime.

The Hornets came out of the break on fire. A 10-0 run boosted by a pair of three-pointers from Gage McGuire quickly gave ESU all the momentum and forced Washburn head coach Brett Ballard to call a timeout less than four minutes into the half.

Emporia State would lead the rest of the way.

Washburn kept it close and even made it a one-point game with 11:44 remaining in the game, but never did regain command of this game.

Emporia State pulled away at the end of the game, when their shots kept falling, and Washburn’s kept missing.

Jumah’Ri Turner lead all scorers in the game with 27 points. Dallas Bailey was also a key contributor in the win for the Hornets. Bailey posted 17 points and shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc. Austin Downing and Gage McGuire also both scored double digits, with 15 and 13, respectively.

Reaction on the win from Jumah'ri Turner (27 points) and Dallas Bailey (17 points) pic.twitter.com/AIHc9TnlTa — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) January 24, 2021

For the Ichabods, it was Tyler Geiman who lead the way. Geiman put up 24 points, including five three-pointers. Tyler Nelson had 17 points and Levi Braun scored 14.

The loss boost ESU to 7-6, as Washburn falls to 10-2. Emporia State will travel to Central Oklahoma for their next outing on Thursday. Washburn will also retake the court Thursday, they’ll be in Wichita facing Newman.