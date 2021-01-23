Emporia State women defeat Washburn in Turnpike Tussle

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) The Emporia State women’s basketball team beat Washburn 64-55 on Saturday.

Washburn came out hot in this one, taking a 8-2 lead boosted by a pair of three-pointers from Mackenzie Gamble forcing Emporia State to call a timeout.

After the timeout, the Hornets found their groove. ESU proceeded to go on a 19-3 run, and lead by 12 at halftime.

In the second half, Emporia State lead by as much as 17 in the fourth quarter. However, the Ichabods didn’t go away easy at the end of the game. Washburn battled back shrink the Hornet lead to as little as seven, but Emporia State fended off the late rush from Washburn.

Emporia State was lead in scoring by Tre’Zure Jobe and Karsen Schultz. Jobe had 21 points, while Schultz added 16. 15 of Schultz 16 points came from beyond the arc, as she shot a stunning 5-for-6 from three point land.

The Lady Hornets found their groove from beyond the arc often, posting an impressive 38.5% shooting percentage from deep and knocking down ten three-pointers in the game.

The Ichabods had three scorers in double-digits. Hunter Bentley lead the team with 13 points, while Abby Oliver and Mackenzie Gamble posted 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The win improves Emporia State to 8-2, while Washburn falls to 5-6 on the year.

ESU will be back in action Thursday at Central Oklahoma. The Washburn ladies will be at Newman on Thursday.