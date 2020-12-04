Emporia State’s women’s basketball games postponed due to coronavirus

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State athletics announced that at least their next two games are postponed due to Coronavirus protocols.

The Lady Hornets were scheduled to play to play Central Oklahoma Saturday and then at Rogers State next Thursday.

“In the end we are one of only two Division II conferences that are playing right now,” said Lady Hornets head coach Toby Wynn said in a press release from the school. “We will focus on finals now and make the best of the situation.”

Wynn tested positive for the virus earlier this week. He is asymptomatic and isolating at home.