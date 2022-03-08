EMPORIA (KSNT) – For 23 years, Kent Weiser has been the Director of Athletics at Emporia State University, but on July 1 that ends.

Kent Weiser (Courtesy Photo/Emporia State University)

“It has been an honor to serve as Director of Athletics for Emporia State the past 23 years,” said Weiser. “I have high expectations of myself, knowing that being successful in this position requires one to expend a great deal of mental and physical energy every day. I have been honest with myself about how long I can perform these duties at the level I personally expect, and feel it is best for the Department and our programs to turn the leadership over to someone with fresh ideas and new energy.”

Weiser’s retirement was announced on the Emporia State website Tuesday, March 8. Weiser started at ESU in August of 1999.

Under Weiser’s leadership, Hornets have won 25 MIAA regular-season team championships and 18 tournament championships. According to the university, every ESU program has made an appearance in the NCAA Championships with a total of 126 national placements, 11 top-eight finishes, six top-four finishes, four championship game appearances, and the 2010 women’s basketball national championship.

“I cannot say enough about the great coaches that I’ve had the opportunity to work with throughout my time at ESU. They have built, and continue to build, championship programs through dedication and hard work,” said Weiser. “I appreciate all of them and am grateful for the positive impact they have made on my life.”

Weiser is a native of Great Bend. He received a bachelor of arts and a master of science in education at the University of Kansas.