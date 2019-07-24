ESU’s Jones signs pro contract in Spain

July 24, 2019-Emporia State’s Tyra Jones has signed a professional contract with AD Cortegada in the Spanish Women’s League. She is the third former Lady Hornet to play professionally this year with Kelly Moten and Merissa Quick finishing up the season with the Wisconsin GLO of the Global Women’s Basketball Association.

“The opportunity to go overseas and play the sport that I love is truly a blessing,” said Jones. “I’m very grateful and thankful to be given the chance to go in play in such a beautiful country as Spain.”

Jones averaged 15.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game on the season and was a first-team All-MIAA performer. She was ranked sixth in the MIAA in scoring, rebounding, and field goal percentage and tenth in blocked shots. In conference only games she averaged 16.9 points per game to rank fourth. She was a three-time MIAA Player of the Week and had ten double-doubles on the season including both post season games for the Lady Hornets.

“We are very proud of Tyra Jones and her opportunity to play professional basketball in Spain,” said Lady Hornet head coach Toby Wynn. “She joins other Lady Hornets who have worked hard for this opportunity.”

As a junior she was ranked tenth in the MIAA in rebounding at 7.8 rebounds per game and added 13.3 points per game. She averaged 16.9 points and 9.6 rebounds in the 14 games she played more than 20 minutes in.

“With her ability to play different positions on the court she is someone that could definitely have a long professional career and we look forward to following and watching her success,” said Wynn.

She averaged 17.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as she earned First-Team NJCAA Division II All-American honors at Labette CC before transferring to Emporia State. She played in 15 games for Duquesne as a freshman.

“All the teammates, coaches, and fans that I’ve encountered throughout my whole career has made this moment possible and I’m very thankful to them all,” said Jones.

Jones will leave for Spain in late August. AD Cortegada competes in the Spanish Women’s Basketball League 2. Their games begin on October 5, 2019 and run through April 11, 2020.

The Lady Hornets finished the season 22-9 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 20th time in the last 23 seasons. They graduated six players off last year’s team, but are set to return four players that started at least one game last year including MIAA Defensive Player of the Year Jessica Wayne.

