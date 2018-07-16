Sports

Ewald captures another TGA Stroke Play Championship

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2018 07:44 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2018 07:44 PM CDT

Ewald captures another TGA Stroke Play Championship

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) - Matt Ewald was no stranger to the TGA Stroke Play championship as he has won it in the past. 

Today, Ewald was able to capture the title once again shooting 69 on the final day to finish at 202. (65, 68, 69)

Mac McFarland took 2nd in the competition shooting 210. ( 70, 70, 70)

Mark Elliott finished in 3rd with a 214. (72, 70, 72)

Sam Wempe (215) and Adam Head (216) rounded out the top 5. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video