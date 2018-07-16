Ewald captures another TGA Stroke Play Championship Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Stacy Kramer (TGA President) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. TGA Stroke Play Champion 2018 is Matt Ewald. [ + - ] Video

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) - Matt Ewald was no stranger to the TGA Stroke Play championship as he has won it in the past.

Today, Ewald was able to capture the title once again shooting 69 on the final day to finish at 202. (65, 68, 69)

Mac McFarland took 2nd in the competition shooting 210. ( 70, 70, 70)

Mark Elliott finished in 3rd with a 214. (72, 70, 72)

Sam Wempe (215) and Adam Head (216) rounded out the top 5.