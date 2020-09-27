Lions WR Golladay makes 2020 debut; Bucs’ Godwin also active

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch in front of Dallas Cowboys’ Chidobe Awuzie (24) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Detroit’s Kenny Golladay and Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin are a couple of noteworthy receivers returning to action in Sunday’s late games.

Golladay, who had an NFL-leading 11 touchdown catches last season, will be making his 2020 debut at Arizona after missing the Lions’ first two games with a hamstring injury. Godwin is on the Buccaneers’ active list at Denver after sitting out last week’s game with a concussion.

The Bucs-Broncos game also will feature Broncos rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy, who had been listed as questionable because of bruised ribs. Jeudy is active for the Bucs game as Denver quarterback Jeff Driskel makes his first start while Drew Lock recovers from a shoulder injury.

Driskel will need Jeudy, as the Broncos lost Pro Bowl receiver Courtland Sutton to a torn anterior cruciate ligament last week at Pittsburgh.

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (turf toe) is missing his second straight game. He looked good at practice during the week, but the Broncos might be saving him for Thursday night’s game against the New York Jets after a short turnaround.

In other notable injury news involving the late afternoon games, both players involved in an offseason trade of offensive linemen between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers won’t be available for the matchup.

The Chargers traded offensive tackle Russell Okung to Carolina for guard Trai Turner back in March. Both men have groin injuries that will prevent them from playing.

The Chargers will be without three starters — defensive end Melvin Ingram (knee), defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder) and quarterback Tyrod Taylor (chest/ribs). Justin Herbert will make his second NFL start, but has had a week to prepare.

The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar for their game with the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas will be without left tackle Tyron Smith for a second straight week.

Dunbar is likely to be replaced by Tre Flowers. Dunbar popped up with a knee injury on the injury report this week and was listed as questionable going into the game. Seattle did have defensive end Benson Mayowa active after he was also listed as questionable with a groin injury.

Smith missed his second straight game with a neck injury. Brandon Knight is expected to start his second straight game in place of Smith.

___

CAROLINA AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Panthers: QB P.J. Walker, RB Trenton Cannon, DE Sharif Miller, LG Dennis Daley, LT Russell Okung, DT Kawann Short.

Chargers: QB Tyrod Taylor, WR Jason Moore, RB Justin Jackson, LB Nick Vigil, OG Trai Turner, OT Storm Norton, TE Donald Parham Jr.

___

DETROIT AT ARIZONA

Lions: CB Desmond Trufant, RB Ty Johnson, S C.J. Moore, OL Logan Stenberg, TE Hunter Bryant.

Cardinals: QB Brett Hundley, WR Christian Kirk, RB Eno Benjamin, OL Mason Cole, OL Josh Miles, DL Leki Fotu.

___

TAMPA BAY AT DENVER

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, WR Justin Watson, RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, OLB Cam Gill, G Aaron Stinnie, DL Khalil Davis.

Broncos: QB Drew Lock (shoulder), QB Blake Bortles, CB Davontae Harris, RB Phillip Lindsay, G Netane Muti, TE Nick Vannett, TE Albert Okwuegbunam.

___

NEW YORK JETS AT INDIANAPOLIS

Jets: WR Jamison Crowder, WR Breshad Perriman, RT George Fant, S Ashtyn Davis, QB Joe Flacco, QB James Morgan, CB Quincy Wilson

Colts: QB Jacob Eason, CB Rock Ya-Sin, DT Eli Ankou, WR Dezmon Patmon

___

DALLAS AT SEATTLE

Cowboys: QB Ben DiNucci, CB Reggie Robinson, LB Rashad Smith, OL Alex Light, T Tyron Smith, DT Neville Gallimore.

Seahawks: CB Quinton Dunbar, CB Neiko Thorpe, S Lano Hill, G/C Kyle Fuller, T Cedric Ogbuehi, TE Luke Willson.

___

CHICAGO AT ATLANTA

Bears: CB Duke Shelley, OG Arlington Hambright, NT Daniel McCullers, WR RIley Ridley, OLB Trevis Gipson

Falcons: WR Julio Jones, CB A.J. Terrell, CB Kendall Sheffield, S Ricardo Allen, LB Foye Oluokun, OT Kaleb McGary, DT Deadrin Senat, DE Takk McKinley

___

CINCINNATI AT PHILADELPHIA

Bengals: DT Geno Atkins, DT Andrew Brown, LB Markus Bailey, HB Trayveon Williams, WR John Ross, K Austin Seibert.

Eagles: WR Jalen Reagor, LG Isaac Seumalo, WR Alshon Jeffery, RB Jason Huntley, QB Nate Sudfeld, S Rudy Ford, G Jamon Brown, DE Casey Toohill.

___

WASHINGTON AT CLEVELAND

Washington: QB Alex Smith, CB Danny Johnson, RB Bryce Love, LB Cole Holcomb, T David Sharpe, Saahdiq Charles, DE James Smith-Williams.

Browns: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, CB Greedy Williams, LB Jacob Phillips, Olivier Vernon, Evan Brown and WR Rashard Higgins.

___

LAS VEGAS AT NEW ENGLAND

Raiders: WR Henry Ruggs III, RT Trent Brown, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, CB Amik Robertson, T Sam Young, DT Kendal Vickers, DB Madre Harper.

Patriots: RB James White, T Korey Cunningham, QB Jarrett Stidham, TE Dalton Keene, LB Anfernee Jennings, DB Myles Bryant.

___

SAN FRANCISCO AT NEW YORK GIANTS

49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, RB Raheem Mostert, DE Dee Ford, LB Dre Greenlaw, T Tom Compton, TE George Kittle.

Giants: DB Brandon Williams, DB Adrian Colbert, LB TJ Brunson, T Jackson Barton, TE Eric Tomlinson, DL RJ McIntosh

___

LOS ANGELES RAMS AT BUFFALO

Rams: RB Cam Akers, OL Brian Allen, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins, DL Eric Banks.

Bills: RB Zack Moss, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, TE Dawson Knox, DE Darryl Johnson, OL Ike Boettger, QB Jake Fromm.

___

HOUSTON AT PITTSBURGH

Texans: RB Duke Johnson, LB Peter Kalambayi, OLB Jonathan Greenard, CB Cornell Armstrong, OT Charlie Heck, DT Ross Blacklock

Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, LB Ulysees Gilbert, OL Derwin Gray, DL Carlos Davis, TE Zach Gentry.

___

TENNESSEE AT MINNESOTA

Titans: WR A.J. Brown, CB Chris Jackson OLB Derick Roberson, C Aaron Brewer, TE Geoff Swaim, DT Matt Dickerson

Vikings: WR Tajaé Sharpe, WR K.J. Osborn, CB Mike Hughes, CB Cameron Dantzler, DE Eddie Yarbrough, OT Oli Udoh, DT James Lynch

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL