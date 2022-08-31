TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Sports betting platforms are raising the stakes, and fleshing out their plans to launch mobile sportsbooks in Kansas, as launch day approaches Thursday, September 1.

Fan Duel released details about its plan to launch Wednesday morning.

The online FanDuel Sportsbook will launch at 12 p.m. CT on Thursday, and sports fans in Kansas can download the FanDuel Sportsbook app for iOS and Android.

At the same time, FanDuel and Boyd Gaming will open a temporary retail sportsbook at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, KS on September 1, followed by a grand opening of the FanDuel Sportsbook at the Kansas Star Casino on Thursday, September 8 at 10 a.m. CT.

Kansans will be able to place wagers across the state on professional and college football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, MMA, boxing, soccer, and tennis with a variety of betting and payment options available.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app offers several features, including:

Bet $5 and get $150 in Free Bets for online customers: Sign up for the FanDuel Sportsbook and make a deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $5 and automatically receive $150 in sportsbook Free Bets. Customers can also Refer and Friend by inviting friends to join and both receive $100 in free bets.

Sign up for the FanDuel Sportsbook and make a deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $5 and automatically receive $150 in sportsbook Free Bets. Customers can also Refer and Friend by inviting friends to join and both receive $100 in free bets. An Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game ParlayTM bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first to provide Bad Beat Relief, the first to give early payouts for championship teams, and the originator of the crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion.

FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game ParlayTM bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first to provide Bad Beat Relief, the first to give early payouts for championship teams, and the originator of the crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion. Customer Focused: FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature, and 24/7 customer service.

FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature, and 24/7 customer service. Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has a sports betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting.

FanDuel Sportsbook has a sports betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting. Commitment to Responsible Gaming: FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play, including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as its PlaySafe site where customers can find additional support services.

With this launch, the Boyd-FanDuel partnership will expand to seven states, with Kansas joining Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi and Pennsylvania.

DraftKings is also slated to launch its online sportsbook in Kansas on Thursday.

DraftKings, as the contracting counterparty of BHCMC, LLC, manager of Boot Hill Casino & Resort, will,

subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, offer eligible customers in Kansas the opportunity to place legal

and regulated bets across professional and collegiate sporting events. Officials said they’ll have more “skin in the game” with access to various DraftKings offerings.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver our award-wining products to Kansas sports fans for the

2022 NFL and college football seasons,” said Matt Kalish, DraftKings Co-Founder and President, DraftKings

North America. “It’s an especially exhilarating time of year, and we are excited for eligible Kansans to be

able to get in on all the action through DraftKings’ seamless and responsible sports betting experience.”



Following the launch in Kansas, eligible fans will be able to access the latest betting markets and more by

downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app available via iOS and Android here. In addition, customers

will be able to access DraftKings’ first-ever blockchain-based gaming franchise, Reignmakers Football,

which recently revealed Player Card NFTs for fans to collect and play within new fantasy contests all NFL

season long.

Resources for those suffering with gambling addiction can be found at www.ksgamblinghelp.com, or call 1-800-522-4700.