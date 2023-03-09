TOPEKA (KSNT) – University of Kansas redshirt Jalen Wilson and K-State’s Keyontae Johnson have been named two of five finalists for the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.

The award is one of five positional awards The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame presents to the best collegiate players each year. Fans play a role in determining the ultimate winner and can vote for their favorite starting Friday at hoophallawards.com.

Wilson and Johnson join Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther and UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., who are also up for the award.

A watch list of 20 candidates was developed in November 2022, then narrowed to 10 candidates in January and finally five finalists this week.

The winner is selected from a committee made up by media, college basketball head coaches and sports information directors and hall of fame members. The fan favorite will be considered as one vote, as well.

The award is named for Julius Erving, a 16-year professional basketball player.