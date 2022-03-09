TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fans and staff are celebrating the return to a more normal Big 12 Tournament after two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Wildcats may not have claimed victory tonight, the energy surrounding the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City was contagious. Thousands of fans were brought together to celebrate athleticism of men’s and women’s basketball in a refreshing experience for staff members.

“We get to see all these fans coming into town,” Celeste Lupercio, Director of Sales, Marketing and Events at the College Basketball Experience, said. “It’s a different experience this year than in the past, just with more tournaments. It’s fun to see different teams that we don’t usually see every year coming through here, different kinds of fans, and people who get to experience Kansas City for their first time or in a new way.”

For staff, this is their favorite time of the year. Showcasing the connection between Kansas City basketball in the biggest fashion possible.

The University of Kansas will play West Virginia on Thursday at 2 p.m.