TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka West band is the Football Frenzy week one band of the week.

The Chargers band was in the zone on Friday night, welcoming out the team as they ran onto the field and later making noise in the stands.

The band doubles as a student section of sorts, chanting and cheering when they aren’t playing music.

Football Frenzy (09/03/21)

Topeka West fell 45-6 to Washburn Rural in Friday night’s game.