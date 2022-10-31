KSNT (LAWRENCE)- There may be a familiar face in the Philadelphia Phillies dugout this World Series. Rob Thomson, the manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, played baseball at the University of Kansas from 1983 to 1985 before being drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the MLB Draft. His former coach said he was not surprised to see Thomson have this great success.

“The thing about Rob, he was a leader. He led, he was a catcher, that’s the quarterback of the club, he brought other guys to a different level” says Former Jayhawk Baseball Coach Lee Ice.

After Thomson was drafted, things did not necessarily go as planned for him, but one thing stayed the same, his love for the game.

“But I think then the injury happened with his knees, and then I think he found a calling, he wanted to stay in baseball, he’s probably been in baseball, big league baseball now for over 30 years” said Ice.

Coach Ice said Thomson has always been beloved as a coach and player, ever since his playing days, which is obvious as he was once acknowledged following the game that sent the Phillies to the World Series. Thomson was greeted with a standing ovation.

Although Dan Fitzgerald, the new KU baseball coach, never played or coached with Thomson, he says the impact is felt on campus.

“He really optimizes what a Jayhawk is, a big time blue collar, grinder, and to play for the ultimate prize in baseball in the world series is pretty special so, we got a bunch of Phillies fans out here now pulling for Rob and his crew” says Fitzgerald.

Coach Fitzgerald believes that Jayhawks, cheer for Jayhawks, so Thomson has created a lot of Phillies fans on campus.

The Phillies are currently tied with the Houston Astros in the World Series, each sitting at one win in the series.