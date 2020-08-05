Former K-State cornerback DJ Reed claimed by Seahawks

FORT WORTH, TX – DECEMBER 03: D.J. Reed #2 of the Kansas State Wildcats returns a kickoff against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium on December 3, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – DJ Reed has been picked up by the Seattle Seahawks, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday afternoon. The former K-State star was drafted by the 49ers in 2018, and was a part of their Super Bowl run last season.

Reed received first-team all Big 12 honors in 2017 for both his work as a defensive back and as a kick/ punt returner. Reed’s 34.2 yard kick return average in 2017 ranked second in the nation on the season, and third in school history.

Reed was claimed off waivers from the 49ers, despite the fact that he expected to miss time in 2020 due to a torn pectoral muscle. Reed joins two other former Wildcats in Seattle, Tyler Lockett and BJ Finney.