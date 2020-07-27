Former KU, 49ers star Dana Stubblefield found guilty of rape

File – In this Jan. 18, 2008 file photo, former NFL football player Dana Stubblefield leaves a federal courthouse in San Francisco. Prosecutors say they have charged former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield with the rape of a “developmentally delayed” woman. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office says the 45-year-old Stubblefield was charged Monday, […]

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former San Francisco 49er and Kansas Jayhawk Dana Stubblefield has been found guilty of rape, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury found Stubblefield guilty of an assault that happened in 2015 at his home in Morgan Hill.According to court documents, the developmentally disabled victim was interviewing for a babysitting job on April 9, 2015, when the incident occurred.

Stubblefield was placed in custody after the verdict was read.

He could face 15-years to life in prison after sentencing.

Stubblefield is due back in court on August 29.