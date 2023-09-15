TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tropics are heading into the 2024 season with some major changes.

On Friday, the team announced the hiring of new head coach Kerry Locklin. This follows the Tropics’ announcement on Thursday on social media that they are joining the National Arena League (NAL).

Locklin has lots of experience, previously coaching for the Billings Outlaws, who played the Tropics last year. Before his coaching career, Locklin played with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos.

Switching leagues will introduce the Tropics to a new slate of competition.

The team is excited to welcome Locklin to the Tropics community for his team mentality.

The Tropics are holding a community event in the coming weeks for people to meet the coaches, players and to address the changes.