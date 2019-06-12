Four star recruit Wilson commits to Kansas

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) - Four-star recruit Jalen Wilson, a 6'8'' small forward out of Denton, Texas has committed to Kansas. He also considered North Carolina.

Jalen Wilson makes it official and commits to Kansas.#KUbball https://t.co/v7dQjIYHJX — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) June 12, 2019

"I'm very excited about Jalen's commitment to us," said Kansas coach Bill Self. "He's been a Kansas fan for the vast majority of his young life and is certainly a guy who is used to winning after being a part of a great high school program at John H. Guyer High School. He will bring great size, skill and versatility playing both as a big and a small, but more importantly he'll bring incredible toughness."

Wilson originally committed to Michigan, but re-opened his recruitment after John Beilein accepted the Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching job.

Wilson is ranked the #44 prospect overall in the class of 2019 by 247 Sports, #47 by Rivals, and #71 by ESPN.