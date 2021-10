TOPEKA (KSNT)-- The pandemic has caused a lot of shortages this year, but luckily for the people of Shawnee County, local meat shops are prepared for the upcoming holiday season.

Shops like Farview Farms Meat and Leonard's Meats are stocked and ready thanks to planning ahead. According to Farview Farms Meat's owner, Drew Forester, he wasn't even aware there was a possible shortage of turkeys.

"At this point, we haven't noticed anything that seems like the supply is going to be short."