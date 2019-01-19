Full Court Press - 01/18/19
Highlights and scores from Friday's high school basketball tournament action.
Boys
Maur Hill Mount Academy 50, Jeff West 42
Topeka West 56, Highland Park 53
Hayden 66, KC Washington 61
Topeka High 56, Wichita East 46
Silver Lake 62, McLouth 59
Santa Fe Trail 63, Wabaunsee 40
Washburn Rural 61, KC Piper 52
Burlington 82, Sabetha 79 2OT
Rock Creek 58 Paola 55
McPherson 51, Shawnee Heights 50
Chapman 52, Royal Valley 39
Girls
Jeff West 48, Cair Paravel Latin School 28
Washburn Rural 74, Junction City 15
Silver Lake 37, McLouth 25
Chapman 39, Royal Valley 44
Desoto 39, Wamego 42 OT
