Sports

Full Court Press - 01/18/19

By:

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 10:56 PM CST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 11:04 PM CST

Full Court Press - 01/18/19

Highlights and scores from Friday's high school basketball tournament action.

Boys 

Maur Hill Mount Academy 50, Jeff West 42

Topeka West 56, Highland Park 53

Hayden 66, KC Washington 61

Topeka High 56, Wichita East 46

Silver Lake 62, McLouth 59

Santa Fe Trail 63, Wabaunsee 40

Washburn Rural 61, KC Piper 52

Burlington 82, Sabetha 79 2OT

Rock Creek 58 Paola 55

McPherson 51, Shawnee Heights 50

Chapman 52, Royal Valley 39

 

Girls

Jeff West 48, Cair Paravel Latin School 28

Washburn Rural 74, Junction City 15

Silver Lake 37, McLouth 25

Chapman 39, Royal Valley 44

Desoto 39, Wamego 42 OT

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video