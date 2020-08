SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: Gary Woodland of the United States plays a shot from the third tee during the first round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 06, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KSNT) – Gary Woodland is off to a strong start after round one of the PGA championship.

Woodland shot a 67, finishing round one at 3 under par. Woodland is only two shots behind the leaders, Jason Day and Brendon Todd.

One shot behind Woodland was Tiger Woods, who finished at -2. Brooks Koepka shot a 66, leaving him tied for third. Rory McIlroy finished even with par, finishing with a 70.