CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 07: Gary Woodland of the United States looks on from the tenth green during the second round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(KSNT) – Topeka native Gary Woodland is tied for second after day three of the PGA tour’s Wells Fargo Championship. Woodland sits at 7 under par after Saturday’s 18 holes.

Keith Mitchell leads the field at 9 under, while Rory McIlroy is tied with Woodland heading into the final day.

Woodland took sole possession of the lead after 3 holes Saturday, but couldn’t hold the lead throughout the day.

Woodland is paired with Luke List headed into the final day, the duo is set to tee off at 12:30 p.m.