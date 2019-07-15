Gilbert named to Maxwell Award watch list

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State senior running back James Gilbert was one of 80 players in the nation – including 10 from the Big 12 – to be named to the watch list for the 2019 Maxwell Award as the college player of the year, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

Gilbert, a graduate transfer from Ball State, is a preseason candidate for the award for a third-straight season. He is the eighth Wildcat to be named a candidate for the award and the second-straight running back after Alex Barnes landed on the watch list prior to the 2018 campaign.

A native of Indianapolis, Indiana, Gilbert transferred to K-State after playing parts of four seasons at Ball State, including three games in 2017 when he earned a medical hardship. He totaled 2,806 career rushing yards to rank seventh in Ball State history, while he had 30 rushing touchdowns to tie for fifth.

Gilbert broke out as a sophomore in 2016, as he led the Mid-American Conference with 12 rushing touchdowns in addition to piling up 1,332 rushing yards to rank fourth in Cardinal history. Gilbert also earned First Team All-MAC honors that season.

Kansas State travels to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday to participate in 2019 Big 12 Football Media Days. Joining head coach Chris Klieman will be quarterback Skylar Thompson, wide receiver Dalton Schoen, defensive tackle Trey Dishon and defensive ends Reggie Walker and Wyatt Hubert, in addition to safety Denzel Goolsby.

Live coverage of media day will be from 9 a.m., to 1 p.m., on FS2, FCS Central and various FSN regional affiliates, including FOX Sports Midwest. Fans can follow the Wildcats at Big 12 Media Day on K-State’s various digital media outlets – www.k-statesports.com, Twitter (@KStateFB), Facebook (@KStateSports) and Instagram (@KStateFB).

