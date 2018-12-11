Glick brothers clicking for Emporia State basketball Video

Indiana is known for its love of basketball, Hoosier hysteria if you will. for emporia state seniors Kooper and Sawyer Glick, natives of Columbus, Indiana, they've felt the madness for as long as they can remember.

"I was pretty much born with a basketball in my hand, had the little tyke hoops growing up and ever since, growing up, shooting baskets outside all the time, it's been a part of my life forever," Sawyer Glick reminisced.

"It's great to grow up in a place like that where basketball is everything and everyone shows so much support for the teams and players individually, it really makes you love the sport in a different type of way," Kooper Glick added.

That shows on the court. They transferred here for their senior year and both have had multiple games with double digit points, Kooper leads the team in scoring and Sawyer's their knockdown shooter. they feed off each other and they know it.

"I''ve been playing with him forever so it's just easier to know my strengths, I know his strengths, so it definitely makes it easier when we're out on the court together," Sawyer said.

But like any good siblings, they know their boundaries.

"Sometimes I do miss him, I can't him all the time and he can't hit me all the time, but we know that and we're good," Kooper said.

And part of the reason they are so good is because of the support from the rest of the family.

"We love the Glick brothers, they come from a great family, the family has actually moved to emporia, mom and dad run the funeral home in in Columbus, Indiana, but they fly in for all the games, and grandpa and grandma and uncle are staying out here, got a home for five months. to build this program around the Glick brothers and some other fine student athletes we have is very special," head coach Craig Doty said.

That chemistry has only helped this squad take it to the next level.

"As a team, we're building that chemistry every day, and as long as we keep building it, we're gonna be something special," Kooper said.

