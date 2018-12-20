Glick leads ESU past McPherson

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

December 19, 2018- - Emporia State built a 23 point lead midway through the first half and then held on for a 93-85 win over McPherson on Wednesday night in White Auditorium.



The Hornets jumped out to an 18-6 lead with 14:24 left in the first half. They would later use a 12-0 run to take a 38-17 lead on Aaron McGee's steal and lay-up with 6:49 left in the half. The Bulldogs then chipped away at the lead and trailed by 11 at 42-31 with 3:16 left in the half. Emporia State closed the half on an 8-3 run to take a 50-34 lead to the locker rooms.



Emporia State took their biggest lead of the night at 72-49 with 12:11 left in the game. McPherson used a 9-1 run to cut the lead to 73-58 with 8:57 left. The lead stayed between 15 and 18 points until the Bulldogs went on a 10-2 run and pulled within ten points at 80-70 with 4:24 remaining. The Hornets were able to hit 11 of 12 free throws in the final 4:05 to secure the win.



Sawyer Glick had an Emporia State career high 20 points with six made three-pointers to lead five Hornets in double figures. Malik Hluchoweckyj had 15 points and 11 assists while Duncan Fort had a career high 13 points. Kooper Glick and Grant Shell each added ten points.



The Hornets are now off for ten days before returning to action against Northwestern Oklahoma on December 30. Tip off in Alva, Okla. is set for 4:00 p.m.