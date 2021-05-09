Gary Woodland finishes 5th at Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 09: Gary Woodland of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 09, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Charlotte, N.C. (KSNT) – Topeka native Gary Woodland finished the Wells Fargo Championship at 7 under par, finishing fifth.

The four-day tournament that began on Thursday saw Woodland tied for the lead after Friday, later sitting two strokes behind the leader Keith Mitchell after Saturday’s outing.

Woodland was tied for the lead for much of the day Sunday, but couldn’t hold on.

Bogeys on both holes 12 and 13 proved costly for Woodland, who shot two under par on the front nine.

Rory McIlroy was the winner of the weekend tournament, finishing at 11 under par.