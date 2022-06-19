BROOKLINE, Mass. (KSNT)- Topeka native Gary Woodland is coming home with a hefty sum of cash after a solid performance at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Woodland finished the tournament tied for 10th place. He shot even with par after four days of play. The Shawnee Heights grad shot one under par in rounds one, three and four. It was round two that held him back from competing for his second U.S. Open win, with three over on Friday.

The former Ichabod and Jayhawk had a rough start to his final day of play in Brookline. He notched a double bogey on hole two. He recovered with birdies on seven, eight and ten. A bogey on hole 12 put him back over par, but he secured a clutch birdie on 17 to drop back into the top ten.

Woodland’s placement payout is expected to be $407,220, according to CBS Sports.

Fellow Topeka native Andrew Beckler played in the U.S. Open for his first career PGA Major appearance. Beckler recovered from a brutal first day (+8) to shoot even with par on day two, but still failed to make the cut.

The tie for 10th place is Woodland’s best finish in a major since his U.S. Open win in 2019.