EMPORIA, Kan (KSNT) – Hanover high school’s volleyball team won the 1A DII state championship this afternoon as their ladies topped Attica High in the title match.

Congratulations to Hanover girls, State Volleyball CHAMPIONS as they defeat Attica 26-18, 25-19 in championship final #WellDoneWildcats pic.twitter.com/PfbYDkI6t6 — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) October 31, 2020

Hanover won the championship match in straight sets (25-18, 25-19) and only dropped one set the entire day in five matches.

Congrats to Class 1A Div II volleyball teams for great year and outstanding tourney with Wheatland Grinnell in 4th, Central Christian in 3rd, Attica is runner-up and champion Hanover pic.twitter.com/HvbFYHahAb — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) October 31, 2020

According to the school’s Facebook page, it’s the first state title for the program since 1979