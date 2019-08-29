Harris joins KU Basketball

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Point guard Dajuan Harris has signed a grant-in-aid agreement and will join the Kansas men’s basketball team, KU head coach Bill Self announced Thursday. Self said Harris will be a redshirt in 2019-20.

“Dajuan is a true point guard,” Self said. “His understanding and feel for the game would rival some of the better point guards we’ve had since we’ve been here.”

Harris, 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, guided Rock Bridge High School to the 2018-19 Class 5 state championship and a 25-3 record for coach Jim Scanlon. A two-time all-state selection, Harris averaged 11.4 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Bruins in 2018-19 and scored 17 points in the 63-59 state title game victory. Harris, from Columbia, Missouri, played AAU basketball for MOKAN Elite which won the EYBL Peach Jam title in July 2019.

“We are very excited to have Dajuan,” Self said. “He’s going to be in a limited capacity and this will give him the opportunities to focus on books, focus on getting stronger and put himself in the position to be a contributor right off the bat next year.”

While at Rock Bridge, the Bruins amassed a 97-15 record and Harris score more than 1,100 career points. He ended his career as the school’s career leader in assists with 560 and steals with 284. Harris’ junior season, Rock Bridge finished runner-up at state.

Courtesy: KU Athletics