TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State football team got a new commit in the class of 2021, from Hays High School.

Linebacker Gaven Haselhorst announced on Twitter Monday morning that he will be headed to Manhattan next fall.

The 6’1” Haselhorst had announced Friday that he had received his first division one offer from K-State, saying he had an “amazing talk” with Coach Chris Klieman.