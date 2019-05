High school baseball/softball quarterfinals highlights/scores (05/23/19) Video

(KSNT) - Highlights and scores from the high school baseballl quarterfinals.

Baseball

Blue Valley Northwest 2

Washburn Rural 5

Sabetha 6

Baxter Springs 5

Rock Creek 3

Burlington 0

Seman 1

Arkansas City 0

Rossville 5

Sedgwick 4

Softball

St. Marys 6

Kingman/Norwich 1

Colby 0

Holton 10

Silver Lake 9

Beloit 3

Blue Valley 0

Washburn Rural 3

Topeka High 1

Derby 9

Lansing 0

Shawnee Heights 10

Emporia 0

Bishop Carroll 5