Hornets get big road win at Northeastern State

Posted: Feb 28, 2019 10:46 PM CST

February 28, 2019- - In a game that saw eight ties and eight lead changes, Emporia State used a 12-2 run midway through the second half to take control in an 83-76 win at Northeastern State on Thursday night in Tahlequah, Okla.

The Hornets scored the first four points and led 7-4 at the first media timeout. The RiverHawks answered with a 7-4 run of their own to tie the game at 11 with 10:21 left in the half. Emporia State would take their biggest lead of the half at 29-21 with 3:58 left on a Malik Hluchoweckyj three-pointer. That would be the last field goal of the half for the Hornets as Northeastern State ended the half on a 10-3 run. A Bradley George lay-up at the buzzer pulled the RiverHawks within 32-31. 

Neither team took more than a five points lead over the first eight minutes of the second half as Northeastern led 50-47 with 13:11 left. Duncan Fort drilled a three-pointer at the 11:51 mark to start a 12-2 run for the Hornets. Kooper Glick's basket with 8:03 left but the Hornets up 59-52 and the lead would stay between five and seven points until Sawyer Glick hit a three-pointer with 4:45 left to put the Hornets up 66-58. Hluchoweckyj hit a three-pointer with 3:16 left that gave Emporia State their biggest lead of the night at 72-62. The Hornets would then hit 11 of 14 free throws in the final 2:41 to ice the win.

Malik Hluchoweckyj had a career high 24 points on eight of 12 shooting from the field with five three-pointers. He was joined in double figures by Julius Jackson with 22 points and Kooper Glick with 14 points.

With the win the Hornets moved into a three way tie for ninth place in the MIAA. They can lock up a spot in the MIAA Tournament and their first game in Kansas City since 2014 with a win at Central Oklahoma on Saturday. Tip-off from Hamilton Fieldhouse in Edmond, Okla. is set for 3:30 p.m.

