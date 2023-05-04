LAWRENCE (KSNT) One of the top players in the transfer portal, Hunter Dickinson, announced Thursday he would be joining the KU Jayhawks after three years at Michigan.

“This decision might be even harder than the first one coming out of high school,” Dickinson said in a video shared on twitter. “You know, having all these coaches hit you up again… I’m just really glad it’s over now.”

The 7 foot 1 center averaged 18.5 points and 9 rebounds in the 2022-23 season, according to his stat log. Dickinson was also named a consensus second-team All-American back in 2021.