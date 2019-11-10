Ichabods cap senior day with 49-38 win over Gorillas

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Washburn Ichabod football team finished off its home slate in fine fashion with a 49-38 win over Pittsburg State on senior day in Yager Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the third-straight win over the Gorillas, who lost their fifth game in a row. The Ichabods will wrap up the regular season at Nebraska-Kearney next weekend.



The Gorillas (5-5, 5-5) jumped out to a 10-0 lead scoring on their first two drives before the Ichabods got on the board with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Schurig to James Letcher, Jr., cutting the lead to 10-7 with 13:49 to go in the first half.



Pitt State came back with a three-play drive of their own going back up 10 at 17-7 and the Ichabods took the ensuing drive and marched 69 yards in eight plays to trim the lead back to 17-14 with 9:54 to go on a Schurig to Jace Williams score.



On Pitt State’s next drive the Gorillas Tucker Horack broke free on a 52-yard run, but was caught from behind by Josh Wright and he forced a fumble which was recovered by Kevin Neal, Jr., picked up and returned to the Washburn 11. Eight plays later Washburn went up 21-17 when Curtis Whitten scored the first of his three touchdowns on the afternoon.



Pitt State rallied to take the lead at 24-21 after a seven-play drive as the Gorillas took the three-point lead into the locker room.



The Gorillas went up 10 at 31-21 with 10:51 to go in the third quarter and then Washburn again came back on their next drive with a score of their own on a 15-yard scamper by Whitten cutting the lead back to three.



Washburn held the Gorillas to a punt on their next possession and the Ichabods scored to take the lead at 35-31 with a 3-yard run by Taylon Peters two plays into the fourth quarter. However it took only four plays for the Gorillas to go back on top of the Ichabods at 38-35 on a 33-yard rush by Tyler Atkins. The Ichabods were forced to punt on their next drive and on Pitt State’s next possession, the Ichabod defense held on a fourth and sixth from the WU 34 when K.J. Turner knocked down a PSU pass attempt. On the next play, James Letcher, Jr., rushed for 66 yards for a touchdown putting Washburn up 42-38 with 7:34 to go putting Washburn up for good.



Washburn (5-5, 5-5) added another touchdown on a Whitten 6-yard run at 49-38 with 2:20 to go and Pitt State turned the ball over on downs on its next drive and Washburn took a knee to finish out the game.



Letcher, Jr., led the Ichabods with 166 yards receiving on eight catches and added 65 yards rushing scoring two touchdowns overall. Jace Williams had three catches for 59 yards and a score and also rushed for 44 yards on three carries. Peters had 13 rushes for 57 yards and one score and Whitten finished with seven attempts for 44 yards and the three scores.



Schurig was 22 of 32 for 306 yards and two scores.



Defensively, K.J. Turner led the Ichabods with eight tackles and three pass break ups and Kyle Emerick had seven tackles with one sack and Kevin Neal, Jr. had seven tackles.



The Ichabods finished with 511 yards with 205 coming on the ground. Pitt State finished with 277 yards on the ground.